Belfast’s Lanyon Place station to get magical touch to celebrate Harry Potter anniversary

The attraction will be in Lanyon Place station from October 29 to October 31

Northern Ireland’s Lanyon Place train station is to welcome a little touch of Harry Potter magic in October with the famous 9¾ luggage trolley is set to appear.

The magical prop within J.K. Rowling’s bestselling series is normally based at London’s King’s Cross station but is doing a limited tour around the UK to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film.

First seen on screen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry and his friends catch the Hogwarts Express by running through a magical brick wall in the iconic London train station.

From October 29 to October 31, Northern Ireland fans of the Wizarding World will be able to recreate the famous scene in Belfast, with an opportunity to pose for a magical snap in the station.

A replica trolley will be touring four train stations across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales throughout October.

On the launch day for each station, fans will be invited to witness the reveal of the trolley and be encouraged to capture pictures in their best Harry Potter inspired outfits.

The attraction in King’s Cross is visited by over 2 million people a year.

Hilton Parr, from Translink, said: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross is a fantastic attraction that attracts Harry Potter fans daily and it’s great to be able to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.

“We’ve loved being able to add this touch of magic to Lanyon Place station.”

Making more than £7 billion around the world, the Harry Potter film franchise is the third highest grossing in the world, only beaten by the Star Wars films and the Marvel universe.

Six of the eight films were also nominated for a total of 12 Academy Awards.

The novels have sold more than 500 million copies around the world with translations in more than 80 different languages.