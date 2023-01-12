Belfast’s late night transport plans given public backing after Christmas success

As Translink explores the possibility of introducing late-night services on a full-time basis after its Christmas success, the public has given its backing to the plans.

Over the course of the festive season, the public transport provider operated late night trains and buses so those socialising in Belfast could get home safely.

Speaking yesterday in the city centre, Brandon Harrington from Ballyclare said he would use Translink’s services to make nights out in Belfast more affordable. “I definitely think it would be a good idea because if people are going out in Belfast then they could get a train home instead of getting a taxi home because taxis are so expensive,” he said.

Brandon would normally rely on taxis when he goes out in Belfast but, with the cost-of-living crisis, taxis are becoming less affordable.

“I would normally go out with friends and we would have to get a taxi if we were staying out later,” he explained.

“I got a taxi on New Year’s Eve and it cost £40 to get to Jordanstown.”

Brandon Harrington

Jason Lindsay lives in Belfast so he wouldn’t personally be affected by Translink introducing late-night services, but he supports the scheme and feels it would have a positive impact on the local economy.

“It would create more access for people to get into the city, it would be good for local businesses, it would encourage people to come and shop and have access to things like the university,” he said.

Jason Lindsay

Rheanna Gilmore is from Co Tyrone and relies on Translink services to travel across Northern Ireland.

She supports the introduction of late-night services, feeling it would allow the public to spend more time in Belfast.

“It would be really beneficial, you would feel less rushed and you would feel more safe knowing that there is going to be a train running later,” she said.

“I do use Translink a lot so I think it would be a good idea.”

Rheanna Gilmore

Carly Richmond, from Newtownabbey, said she would love if Translink introduced late-night services.

She already heavily relies on Translink’s services to get around Northern Ireland.

“I don’t drive so I just get the train everywhere,” said Carly.

Translink’s late-night services would make it easier for her to enjoy Belfast’s nightlife.

“It would definitely encourage me to go out in Belfast more because I wouldn’t have to ask my dad for a lift home,” she said.

Carly Richmond

Natasha Brooks from Belfast feels late-night services would make more people feel comfortable going out in the city.

“I think it’s good, it would be better here, people can go out later without having to worry about getting a lift home,” she said.

Natasha Brooks

Hope Malcolm lives in Belfast and feels the late-night services would reduce the amount of people missing their trains.

“People would be able to stay out longer and get home later and not miss their trains, which happens a lot here,” she said.

Late-night services would make her feel more comfortable staying out later.

“It would encourage me to stay out later because I know I would have a secure time to be home,” she added.