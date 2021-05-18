Belfast’s Lisburn Road reopens after ‘accidental’ fire

The Lisburn Road in south Belfast has been reopened and motorists have been advised to proceed with caution after an “accidental” fire in a three-storey building.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the fire along with six engines and several other support vehicles after the fire started shortly after 2pm.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “The fire was brought under control at 5.07pm by firefighters using breathing apparatus and wearing specialist working at height equipment. The cause of fire was identified as accidental

“The Lisburn road which had been closed for a period has now reopened, but with some restrictions in place. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area,” they added.

The fire had earlier closed the road between its junctions with Windsor Road and Ethel Street to both motorists and pedestrians.

Translink said at the time Metro 9 services had been diverted via Eglantine Avenue and Malone Road in both directions until further notice as a result.