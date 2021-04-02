Belfast's Lord Mayor launches 100 mile challenge to mark NI centenary

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey is joined by (left to right) Angela Johnston, Fit for Life Gym, Michele Bryans, Assistant CEO of Eastside Partnership, Brian Armstrong, South Belfast Alternatives and Jahswill Emmanuel Jnr of Multi Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI at the launch of the centenary 100 mile challenge.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey, has launched a campaign to get members of the public running, walking or cycling 100 miles to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Joined at City Hall by community groups from across Belfast, the first citizen is calling on everyone to get involved in the centenary 100 mile challenge as it coincides with the wider Decade of Centenaries and commemorative events.

Alderman McCoubrey said; “The target of 100 miles would be a great achievement for many and an opportunity to get out and explore our city. Whether people take to our parks, greenways or city centre streets, there is so much to see in Belfast.

"Perhaps you could take in some of the locations associated with the centenary of Northern Ireland, for example a walk between the first two homes of the Northern Ireland Parliament at Belfast City Hall and Union Theological College; or perhaps a walk around the grounds of Stormont itself.”

Brian Armstrong, from South Belfast Alternatives, one of the groups involved in the initiative, believes it is a great way for people to keep fit and healthy while taking in the historical sites from the city’s past.

He said; “The Centenary 100 Challenge is a great opportunity to improve your physical and mental wellbeing while exploring some of the beautiful historic sites across Belfast. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate the centenary of NI and I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Groups and individual participants taking part can share their progress, any route tips or pictures from their walks, runs or cycles at https://www.facebook.com/Centenary-100-Mile-Challenge-102682878594777

All participants are encouraged to adhere to current public health guidance in relation to social gathering and social distancing.