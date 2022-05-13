Belfast’s ‘Most Music Station’, Blast 106, issues apology for ‘shameful’ online post

The directors of one of Belfast’s radio stations have apologised after posting a message on their social media channels.

Blast 106 responded to a backlash from appalled members of the public who took exception to what they had published on Thursday.

They had targeted a woman who had been the subject of ridicule over a video that went viral after being shared online.

The innocent individual has for months already been mocked with offensive comments, memes and other derogatory media in its wake.

Blast 106 — which boasts that it is “Belfast’s Most Music Station”— put out a lengthy statement headed ‘Apology!’

They said: “Earlier today one of our volunteers who helps with our social media posted an image and attributed a light-hearted comment which transpires was wholly inappropriate.

“He was unaware of the context or that the image was anything other than a ‘stock image’. As soon as we became aware the post was immediately removed.

“We apologise totally, absolutely and unreservedly for any offence that was taken, it was certainly not intended.

“We hope that our loyal listeners and followers will understand that innocent mistakes are made and with almost 100,000 listeners every week and over 60,000 people following us on Facebook we do appreciate that we must be extra careful that such mistakes occur as infrequently as humanly possible.

“We understand from those people kind enough to contact us to bring the matter to our attention that the image featured someone who has [a] disability but from the cropped nature of the photo it was not apparent and therefore our volunteer did not realise this.

“Blast106 has a most proud record of providing placements for people with disabilities; we have invested in equipment to ensure that people with disabilities can participate in volunteering with our station; have ensured when we had to move premises that our new home was accessible, and we have always responded positively with charities and disability groups to provide free promotion of their services and fundraising activities.

“And we will always continue to do so as Blast106 is a volunteer-run community radio station which seeks to support those most marginalised in our society, that is why our volunteers give of their time.

“We are very disappointed with ourselves over this mistake and we hope that you will appreciate that no offence was intended on our part. We apologise unreservedly.”

The statement was signed off by the directors of the statement after the post had been met by a tsunami of criticism.

Some people commented that it was “absolutely disgusting” while another said it was “shameful” and that they should “hang their head in shame”.