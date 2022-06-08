Belfast’s night-time economy being damaged by shortage of taxis and public transport options, warns music venue boss

Belfast’s night-time economy is being damaged by a shortage of taxis and public transport options, it has been warned.

It’s after the chief executive of the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast said the venue is losing customers because they’re leaving early due to worries about getting home.

Now, Ciaran Smyth, owner of live music venue Voodoo, has said customers are leaving early to make sure they’re able to get home – which is in turn reducing profits for the venue.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, he said: “We run live music events and it’s very important to us that the balance is right.

“When people are watching an act we don’t do a lot of trade, we don’t sell a lot of drink, believe it or not.

“What happens is before it they have a social and after it they have another social and discuss what they’ve heard and have a yarn and a bit of craic.

“What we’re finding is that after the show people go down and they’re automatically starting to think about how to get home.

“That takes away a big lump of what we need to do to finance music. They’re automatically thinking how do we get a taxi… it’s certainly not good for any night-time economy.”

SDLP Belfast City councillor Séamas de Faoite said transport is one of a number of challenges which is why he proposed establishing a champion for the night-time economy - ‘The Night-Mayor'.

Services should be examined from council level up to ensure the city is safe and friendly, he added.

“I know Translink have been very keen to restore the Nightmovers service and that’s something I’ve been in contact with them about and something I’ve campaigned on over the last number of years, pre-pandemic, to make sure that we actually have reliable bus services at night-time for people,” he told Good Morning Ulster.

“Otherwise we have people relying on just one form of transport home which is not really sustainable in any way.”

The Belfast city councillor said he has impressed upon Translink the need for more night-time services.

In reference to former Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon he said she had the challenges of the pandemic to contend with and made sure fares were frozen to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Mr Smyth believes public transport should step up, and rather than talking, should “just do it”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a Translink spokesperson said: “We are currently running our full bus and train timetable as published.

"For larger events we also provide additional later evening bus and train services to cater for the increased demand.

“Northern Ireland’s public transport network is vital, for the economic, social and environmental well-being of our society and we aim to provide further additional later evening capacity as we build back post Covid-19 to support the night-time economy”.