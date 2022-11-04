Belfast’s Primark still attracting crowds with long queues of fashion fans

The excitement has failed to fade as long queues remain outside the reopened Primark in Belfast days after its grand reopening.

On Friday an estimated 15,000 people had visited the store – with thousands entering every hour, the shop has been operating at full capacity.

Those waiting in lengthy winding queues shared their excitement about the new features, which include a Disney section, nail bar and home and decorating section.

“I am just glad it is opening again. I love their clothes and their pyjamas. All of their clothes are really good,” Nichola Clarke said as she waited near the entrance of the shop.

Another eager shopper was Sandra McIlrath who added: “It is about time we got something opened again now, four years is a long time.”

Several customers voiced their enthusiasm about the new Disney section of the enhanced shop.

While queuing to enter the historic building, Emma Irvine, who lives in Birmingham was among many who was glad to see the historic building restored.

“It is such a nice building as well. Belfast looked so dingy when it was all covered up, it is nice to see the city looking better for opening again really.”

The re-opening of the Belfast fashion branch comes following a £100m investment.

The historic building was gutted by a fire in August of 2018.

It has been praised by many in the local area for providing 300 jobs for locals.

The new and improved Primark also features 76% increase in its already impressive size with five floors and 53 new fitting rooms.