Belsonic 2022: Calvin Harris announced as headline act

Chart-topping DJ Calvin Harris has been announced as a headline act at Belsonic.

The Scot will take to the stage at this year's festival at Ormeau Park on Saturday, June 18.

He is expected to perform some of his best known hits such as Outside, Under Control, We Found Love and Sweet Nothing at the Belfast show.

Confirmation of the headline gig came from Belsonic on social media: “JUST ANNOUNCED: Calvin Harris returns to Belfast on Sat 18th June! on-sale this Friday 10am from Ticketmaster.ie.”

Other acts set to perform this year include Iron Maiden, Gerry Cinnamon and a rescheduled show from Liam Gallagher.

Calvin Harris’ debut studio album, I Created Disco, was released in June 2007.

Singles ‘Acceptable in the 80s' and ‘The Girls' both reached the top 10 in the UK. In 2009, he released his second studio album, Ready for the Weekend, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Lead single, ‘I'm Not Alone', became his first song to top the UK Singles Chart.

In 2012, Harris rose to international prominence with the release of his third studio album, 18 Months, which topped the UK Albums Chart and became his first album to chart on the US Billboard 200, peaking at number 19.

In October 2014, Harris became the first artist to place three songs simultaneously on the top 10 of Billboard's Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

He also became the first UK solo artist to reach more than one billion streams on Spotify.

Harris has received 18 Brit Award nominations, winning British Producer of the Year and British Single of the Year for ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa, both in 2019, as well as five Grammy nominations, including a win for Best Music Video in 2013.