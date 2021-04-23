Ben Dickinson thanks Man Utd star Marcus Rashford for fundraiser support as NI Children’s Hospice handed £7k cheque

A 10-year-old Manchester United superfan presented a cheque for £7,265 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice after running 26 miles last month.

Ben Dickinson from Larne handed the funds over to the charity today and thanked Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford for his support.

The TW Braga 2011 team captain and his dad, Andrew, were left stunned last month when they came face to face - or screen to screen - with the England international on Sky Sports News.

Rashford appeared on screen as they chatted to Sky Sports News presenter Paul Gilmour about Ben’s charity fundraiser.

Ben ran a mile a day for 26 days in March and was inspired to do the challenge by Rashford after the footballer was awarded an MBE last year.

He urged the Government to allow around 1.3m children in England to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rashford told Ben he was “very, very proud” of him.

“It’s bringing me great joy to see you do the things you're doing,” said the striker. “I’m rooting for you and I hope you do well.”

Ben also received support from his hometown club Larne FC throughout his fundraiser as the entire squad ran with him on his final mile.