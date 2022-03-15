Ben Nevis fall victim Samuel Crawford ‘one of the brightest lights’, mourners told at funeral service

Family members carry the coffin of 28 year-old Samuel Crawford into Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in East Belfast on Thursday, March 15, 2022. The climber from Newtownards fell on Ben Nevis mountain on March 8th and suffered fatal injuries. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

Mourners at the funeral of 28-year-old Newtownards man Samuel Crawford heard how he was one of the “brightest lights”, with his death having left a “huge void”.

Mr Crawford, who was married to wife Sophie and due to become a father later this year, passed away after suffering fatal injuries following a fall on Tuesday March 8, while climbing the highest mountain in Scotland, Ben Nevis.

At the service held in Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast on Tuesday, Reverend Garth Wilson told those gathered Mr Crawford was “the best husband” and “the best son”.

The keen mountain climber, who had previously travelled to Africa to climb Kilimanjaro, had been married to Sophie for 18 months to the day of his funeral service.

Rev Wilson referenced the poignant comparison between the happy occasion of their wedding in the church and the tragedy of the man’s death.

He described the congregation of the church and Mr Crawford’s family as being left “numb with grief and shock”.

He explained Mr Crawford was a personal friend and was “first and foremost a Christian”, who attended the church on every service and volunteered to produce the church’s media services.

“I described Samuel as one of the brightest lights in our congregation and he certainly was,” Rev Wilson told those gathered.

“A big smile and a big laugh. Samuel Crawford was everything I could have asked for as a minister.

“He and Sophie never missed the Thursday night bible study and prayer meeting. Today, while a family is grieving, our church family is grieving as well.

“We will miss him desperately. His death has numbed us all and has left a huge void in all of our lives. Samuel was always willing to help out.”

Mr Crawford was with his two best friends, Conor Bannister and Stephen McVeigh, when he slipped and fell on the mountain.

Addressing Mr Crawford’s wife, he said the Newtownards man was “the best husband”.

“As I watched you both it was clear your love for each other was so strong. He would have been the best father to your little unborn child. He was excited about becoming a father,” Rev Wilson added.

“Samuel and Sophie really were made for each other. Together for eight years with Sophie. It was especially in the last few years I got to know Samuel well.

“I counted him a friend.

“Our hearts and our sympathies also go out today to Samuel's parents, his father David, especially to his dear mum Shirley.

“Samuel loved his mum with such a strong love. I know your heart is breaking. He was the best son.

“He looked out for you and loved you so much. He was the best brother to Rachel and Rebecca and Hannah. He loved you all.

“This is a very special family in our congregation in Sandown and we love them all so much.”

Following the service, Mr Crawford was laid to rest in Movilla cemetery in his home town of Newtownards.

Mr Crawford is survived by his wife Sophie, parents David and Shirley, and his sisters Rachel, Rebecca and Hannah.