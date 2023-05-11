Benefit offices could be forced to close one day a week amid scramble to save money

Social Security Agency offices could be forced to close one day a week to save money.

Social security offices could be forced to close one day a week to save money as part of cost-cutting plans by the Department for Communities.

The proposals have been revealed by the department which received £111m (15.5%) less than it asked for in the budget.

DfC, which is responsible for a range of key services such as benefits and housing, has published an Equality Impact Assessment (EQUIA) consultation.

"The actions being proposed by the department to live within the budget for 2023-24 will have a dramatic impact on public services delivery," the document states.

"Given the very constrained budget position, combined with increasing running costs of office estates and the ability of staff to work remotely, closing offices one day per week could realise savings in cleaning, security and energy."

Plans to reduce the overspend also include reducing social home targets and slashing employment support in addition to discretionary support grants which help the most vulnerable people.

Funding for the arts sector, museums, libraries and sport is also set to be cut as a result of the shortfall.

It comes a month after the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris allocated £861.1m to the department in the absence of an Executive – a reduction of £11m compared to the previous year.

However the department said it is facing almost £100m of additional demands within the current financial year.

Officials have acknowledged "front-line customer service delivery" will be impacted with the elderly and those with disabilities among those who will be affected.

Funding will be curtailed to 11 arm's-length bodies including the Arts Council, the Housing Executive, National Museums NI, Sport NI and Libraries NI by 5%.

The cuts could result in the closure of arts venues and a reduced opening of libraries across Northern Ireland.

Slashing funding for programmes that provide housing support for women at risk of domestic violence and homeless people is also being considered.

Members of the public have until June 7 to respond to the money saving proposals.

A further consultation period on the plans will remain open until July 19 to inform longer-term decisions.