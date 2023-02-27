Beragh security alert ended after airsoft guns recovered

A security alert in the Dervaghroy Road area of Beragh has ended.

Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time. A number of airsoft guns were recovered. All roads have since re-opened.

The road was shut for police to examine a suspicious object that was found following a rally in support of a PSNI officer shot in Omagh.

On Saturday morning, crowds gathered in the Co Tyrone village for a vigil for DCI John Caldwell, an off-duty officer who was shot on Wednesday night.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital. Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder as terrorist-related and the New IRA has purportedly claimed responsibility.