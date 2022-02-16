Bereaved Covid families send letter to Health Minister Robin Swann seeking public inquiry

Solicitors acting for families whose loved ones died during the pandemic have written to Health Minister Robin Swann calling for a public inquiry.

The pre-action protocol letter sent to Mr Swann calls for an inquiry into how the Covid-19 emergency was handled.

It was sent by Conal McGarrity and Enda McGarrity of Tyrone law firm PA Duffy & Co Solicitors, acting on behalf of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.

According to the firm, the pre-action letter sets out “a detailed summary of our clients’ concerns together with a legal analysis of the State’s obligations to investigate deaths pursuant to Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights”.

Mr Swann has been given 21 days to provide a detailed response to the letter, which was dated February 8.

The solicitors added: “A public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in the UK is due to take place in London later this year. Our pre-action letter sets out our clients’ concerns with the proposed Westminster inquiry and specifically that the experience of bereaved families in Northern Ireland is likely to be a footnote in a wider UK inquiry.”

Conal McGarrity and Enda McGarrity have said that the scale of deaths in this jurisdiction is “truly staggering” and that a “disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on care home residents is also a matter of significant public concern”.

“There have been widespread calls for a public inquiry to review the State’s response to the pandemic, particularly in relation to steps taken to protect the most vulnerable people in our society – the elderly and disabled,” they added.

“Our clients are seeking a full statutory public inquiry to address issues that arose during the pandemic which are specific to Northern Ireland. This would include matters such as health and emergency services, which fall within the scope of the devolved administration.

“Many bereaved families are still grieving the loss of loved ones who died in heartbreaking circumstances and are seeking to establish the facts surrounding these events.

“It is clear that the State’s obligations pursuant to Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights are engaged and a public inquiry is the only appropriate mechanism available to discharge this obligation.”