Bereaved NI mum appeals for schools to provide more information on pool safety before summer holidays

A mum in Northern Ireland is appealing for the Department of Education to provide more pool safety information to children in schools before the summer holidays.

Olivia Espie’s son Ryan Pearson died in a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.

Now, 22 years on, ahead of the anniversary of his death on July 2, the concerned mum is hoping that sharing the story of her son will help to bring awareness to this issue.

“We had just arrived at our accommodation and had to walk up a street,” explained Olivia, who is originally from Dungannon but now lives in Ballymena.

“My mum was keeping an eye on the kids and we were carrying the luggage; I’ll always remember Ryan pointing out the swimming pool.

“He was terrified of water. He wouldn’t even let you wash his hair, so I had to reassure him.

“The next thing we noticed he was missing, so we started searching everywhere. We looked in the pool but it was so dirty we couldn’t see anything.”

Ryan passed away in Lanzarote in 2000

Olivia works as an emergency medical dispatcher with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and was looking for Ryan when she heard a guest say they had found him.

“Some man was sitting there and I heard him say some poor family had just arrived and they had found the little boy face-down in the pool,” she said.

“I ran round and I will never forget what I saw: my little boy was lying on the side of the pool with a crowd of people around him. I heard someone saying there was a pulse in his ankle, but he was gone.

“I think that my job helped me to cope, because I know now that the pulse was probably nothing, it was probably just because they were giving him CPR.”

She describes the days following the incident as a “blur” and was forced to fly home without Ryan, who was supposed to be on the next plane home.

In recent weeks, two children from Northern Ireland have died in pool-related incidents when on holiday abroad.

Six-year-old Corey Aughey, from north Belfast, fell into the pool in Majorca on the first day of his family holiday last Thursday and spent three days on life support in intensive care. He died on Sunday evening due to health complications.

The week before, nineteen-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs was pulled from the water at a private pool near Benidorm.

“Every time a story like this comes on the news, it’s just heart-breaking,” said Olivia.

“I just wish more could be done to inform or prepare people before jetting off on holiday.”

Soon after her son died, Olivia was determined to equip other parents and children with the information needed prior to flying.

She partnered with the now defunct Thomson Holidays firm and brought forward a case to the board of directors to provide better information on pool safety to families prior to arriving at their holiday destination.

“I was the first parent of a child who has died in such tragic circumstances to ever approach a holiday company to bring forward an initiative like this,” said Olivia.

“Through the company, we set up informative videos to be aired on Thomson Airways on the flight over and we also designed a booklet that was distributed through their kids’ clubs. One of the pages had ‘Ryan’s Rules’ based around pool safety.

“I explained to the company that when kids go on holiday, especially when the plane lands and they are on the way to the hotel, there is so much excitement, they aren’t listening properly, so a travel representative explaining on the transport from the airport doesn’t have the same effect as a video on the plane or some information prior to the holiday,” she added.

“It’s a frightening and worrying experience, all the while being very exciting.

“If there was a bit more information telling children what to expect at the airport, at luggage claim, and what you can expect to see at the hotel, rather than everything being all new and overwhelming, I think more could be done to prevent incidents like this.”

Olivia wanted to reiterate the point that these tragic incidents are nobody’s fault, but her appeal is just about “enlightening and informing families of the possible dangers to be aware of”.

“Thomson Holidays amalgamated with TUI and, as far as I’m aware, they no longer play these videos on the planes, so I would like to be able to sit down with the education minister and put forward my views on the matter and try to bring back some awareness to pool safety when on holiday, perhaps before the kids finish school,” said Olivia.

“If schools can maybe introduce something coming up to the end of year about what they can expect when they go on holiday abroad, I am hoping it might just save a life.

“My main issue at the minute is getting someone to talk to because Stormont is still in stalemate, so nothing can be done until the Executive is back up and running,” she added.

“You obviously can’t plan every eventuality, but if we can make people more aware of just trying to be more careful around the pool before they head off on holidays, then hopefully this could possibly stop just one family going through what my family have been through.

“My thoughts are with the families who have suffered tragedy in recent times — and privacy for the families is important at the minute for them to grieve.”