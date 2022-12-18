Bertie Ahern confident Protocol issues can be resolved ahead of the anniversary of the peace agreement

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that it is important that unionist “fears” over the constitutional impact of the Northern Ireland protocol are dealt with before the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, the former Fianna Fail leader said: “I do understand that unionism and loyalism have concerns about the constitutional position and that has to be worked out, and we have to take account of their views and try and find solutions to alleviate concerns and fears – that's very important.”

During Mr Ahern’s time as Irish premier he reached out to loyalists and unionists, winning over even hardliners who viewed him as an “honest broker” during political engagement.

By contrast Leo Varadkar, who was installed as Taoiseach on Saturday, has been targeted for helping negotiate the post Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Varadkar’s coalition partner Micheal Martin has now taken up the roll of Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs under a reshuffle of the Cabinet.

Current Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney is moving to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney have both been targeted by loyalists in the past. Mr Coveney had to flee a peace building event in north Belfast earlier this year after the UVF hijacked a van and left a hoax bomb in the car park of the venue while he was making a speech.

Thousands of posters with Mr Varadkar’s face and a picture of the UVF bombing of Talbot Street in Dublin in the background have been placed in loyalist areas in recent days.

The sinister looking posters state ‘The possibility of a return to violence is very real’.

The Talbot Street bombing was part of the 1974 Dublin Monaghan attacks that claimed 33 lives in a single day, injuring over 300.

Mr Ahern said he was positive that the outstanding issues could be resolved through dialogue with the UK Government and the EU.

The DUP is refusing to form a government at Stormont until issues around the protocol are resolved.

“The political issues which hopefully can be resolved with the protocol, I understand those issues I’ve been engaged with them”, said Mr Ahern.

“I understand that there are two sets of issues to be dealt with, and the technical issues with the protocol I believe can be sorted out.

“The technical issues and the issues of trade, a lot of progress has been made on that, and hopefully that will be dealt with in the early weeks of next year.

“The concerns about the constitutional issues, that has to be worked through and hopefully that can happen too.

“I’m hopeful that when we get to April we’ll be able to genuinely celebrate and not in the way that it is at present.”

Mr Ahern also welcomed the expected announcement of a US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

He added that he’d like to see Joe Biden in Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

Joe Kennedy III, part of the Kennedy dynasty, is expected to be announced as President Biden’s chosen envoy early next week.

"If Joe Biden can add weight it will certainly be a good appointment,” Mr Ahern said.

"Concentrating for a number of years on the economic situation will help Northern Ireland.”

It is understood the role will see Mr Kennedy, who is the grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, focus on economic development and closer ties with the US, but not political issues such as Brexit or the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Ahern said: "Joe Kennedy has always taken an interest in Northern Ireland – because of the circumstances where its cost base is very attractive for foreign direct investment, it has quality employees, it has a large amount of young graduates," Mr Ahern added.