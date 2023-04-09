Bertie Ahern on GFA regrets: ‘Decommissioning became a nightmare and we did nothing on legacy’

Bertie Ahern says he regards lingering instability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions as one of his biggest regrets

Bertie Ahern has opened up on the regrets he has in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, ahead of its 25th anniversary.

The former Taoiseach – one of the architects of the agreement – told Arlene Foster on GB News that firstly, “decommissioning became a nightmare”.

"That was the first thing and it got us off to a bad start,” he explained.

"You know it's like in football terms, we were three down before we started. And I think that was a pity because Tony Blair and I spent huge energy from 1998 to 2003.

"They were five hard years. And that period we should have been getting a good win behind other things.”

Bertie Ahern recalling his role in the Good Friday Agreement talks (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

When pressed about any aspect of the agreement he rued, Mr Ahern added: “The other thing is legacy. We did nothing on legacy.

"The other day I met Reverend Mason, the Methodist leader and I met a group with him. There was one girl there who really struck me. Her father was an RUC man and the IRA blew her father up and in the process blew her mother up.

"The two of them were killed. And 10 years later she was involved in the bomb where the IRA killed 6 British soldiers and she lost her legs. You know, it was a horror story in her life. You're struck by these stories. I know these stories go through all the communities. But you know that legacy issue is still there.”

Earlier in the week, Mr Ahern also said that he regards the lingering instability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions as one of his biggest regrets from the peace agreement talks.

The multi-party negotiations were difficult and also brought personal hardship for the then-political leader of the Republic of Ireland, with the death of his mother.

Speaking to PA, Mr Ahern said the ability to collapse the institutions is an undemocratic issue that should not be possible and “shouldn’t have happened”.

“It’s in the interests of everyone that there shouldn’t be a mechanism where you pull down a whole parliament,” he said.

He said there was a need for sustainability and called for a review into the “temperamental” institutions by next year.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February 2022, when the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as first minister, as part of his party’s anti-NI protocol campaign.

Predicting how future peace could be delivered, Mr Ahern has noted cross-community consent as key.

“The whole foundations of anything that we have achieved - and we haven’t achieved everything - is based on cross community consent,” he said.

“The reality is if you don't get agreements you’re going to run into trouble. You might get over today but you'll be in trouble next week. So I think we need to try and find a way where institutions, all of the institutions, all of them, because there's four or five of them in the agreement, consent.

“I also think we need to do far more on reconciliation. Some people say to me now: ‘So the way forward is just the middle ground and you move on’. And you know you try to explain to them as I've done many times that it's not so simple.

“it's no good thinking that we've actually got over these things. So today's politicians, and those of the future have to be talking messages of reconciliation and peace and confidence. I think a bit of education about how bad things were is also a help when you're trying to go forward.”

Reflecting on the approach he took more than two decades ago he continued: “In politics, people say leaders shall be very strong and forthright and they shall be clear on their views.

“The reality is if you do that, you'll never do anything. Because if you don't go in to try and find solutions and compromises and understand people and build confidence, well you're wasting your space, you know you're not going to do anything.

“So I think what I always try to do, I very much honed my thinking around where do you find the middle ground. Understand what people are saying and then try and see if you can be of some use to that, and to the process. And I did that very much in the North.

"And the more you do it the more you understand because you do see where the other person is at and why they're at that position and they're not at it because today is Monday and yesterday was Sunday. I mean they're at it because of some huge conviction in their life. So you know that was always what I tried to do.”