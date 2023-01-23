Bertie Ahern to speak to Westminster about Good Friday Agreement ‘responsibility’ and ‘opportunities’

Younger generations who do not remember the Troubles should be celebrated, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern is expected to tell a Westminster committee today.

Instead of criticising young people for not remembering or understanding the conflict, “we should celebrate them as our singular success”, he will tell the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

Mr Ahern was invited to address MPs as part of an evaluation of the effectiveness of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Fianna Fail leader was a key figure in the negotiations leading to the landmark accord that is credited with bringing an end to the decades-long violence of the Troubles.

Mr Ahern is expected to tell the committee: “The generations who are now growing up in an environment of an imperfect but perpetual peace are the real treasures that this agreement can point to, in my view.

“We should hold this generation up as our greatest triumph.

“Only if we continue to be successful as civic leaders in continuing on the commitment in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement can we ensure that they do not have to witness the horrific acts of violence that scar both our pasts.

“We all have an ongoing responsibility to continue to ensure that this generation’s pathway in life is a perpetually peaceful one.”

Mr Ahern will speak about the “incalculable benefit” of the agreement both in Ireland and Britain.

He will also point to the “further opportunities” which can come of the Good Friday Agreement in the “coming decades”.

“Business must therefore play a central role in the further development of an all-island economy which has the evolving principles of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at its core,” he is expected to say.

Mr Ahern will be speaking amid the backdrop of the looming 25th anniversary of the agreement in April, and as the UK and EU are locked in talks in a bid to resolve rows over the Northern Ireland Protocol to restore the Executive.

He will tell MPs that the pandemic made the island “more attractive” to live and work, as well as a “more stable” place for investment.

However, he will warn that Northern Ireland “has still to realise the full potential dividend”.

Mr Ahern is also expected to say: “Looking back should not prevent us from looking forward to the promise that a perpetual peace can deliver even more for our island and all its children.

“We can assess the successes to date and acknowledge what did not work in the manner we might have hoped.

“But most of all we can use this opportunity to consider this 25 year marking as the start to a new dawn, a dawn which rather than simply appreciates peace, that this is a generation dedicated to demanding a perpetual peace from all of us as civic leaders.”

The committee is expected to question Mr Ahern about the circumstances and events that led to the agreement in 1998 and how the institutions of it were formulated.

It will also ask to what extent those institutions have delivered stable, effective and cross-community government in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ahern will likely be asked the reflect on the past 25 years, whether there has been sufficient effort across multiple jurisdictions to educate citizens on the Agreement, and what reforms could be made to its institutions in the future.