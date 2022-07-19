Bessbrook dad David Hanna (53) dies following pool accident in Spain

David Hanna (53) from Banbridge passed away on Sunday following a tragic pool accident in Spain.

David Hanna (53) passed away after what his daughter called a “tragic accident" at the pool of the Globales Palmanova Hotel in Majorca.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken away for a Post Mortem examination.

In an emotional social media post, his daughter Rachel Hanna wrote: “My heart is in a million pieces and I can’t believe I’m writing this post... on the first day of my dad’s well deserved holiday in Majorca, he passed away due to a tragic accident.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better dad and best friend rolled into one. Anyone who knew my dad knows how amazing he truly was and he will be missed by so many. My heart hurts so much and I still can’t believe this has happened, it doesn’t feel real.”

Mr Hanna was a past pupil of Newry High School and had worked as a member of the caretaking team in Banbridge Academy.

“Paying his respects, Banbridge Academy Principal Robin McLaughlin broke the news to staff that their “colleague and dear friend” had sadly passed away.

“David was a much-respected member of our cleaning and caretaking team. He was a long-serving and friendly member of the team who had time for everyone in the Academy community. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his mother and the entire family at this incredibly sad time.

“David will be greatly missed by us all.”

The father of three’s death is the latest in a string of tragedies involving people from Northern Ireland that have occurred in Spain in recent months.

It comes a month after the passing of six-year-old Rangers fan Corey Aughey, who also fell into a pool in Majorca on the first day of his family holiday and spent three days on life support in intensive care.

The north Belfast boy eventually died due to health complications.

His family have since said that they are “overwhelmed” by the community support since the tragedy, with a fundraising page managing to gather over £21,000 to help fly the child’s remains home.

Earlier in June, another Belfast child further died after drowning in a pool in Benidorm.

Nineteen-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs had just relocated with his family from west Belfast to Alicante.

A fundraising page was also set up for Freddie, with his parents describing him as “beautiful” and “perfect”.

At the time of publication, the page has raised £13,386.

On June 27, Tyrone GAA hurling star Damian Casey also passed away suddenly at a hotel in Spain.

The 28-year-old had been in the country for a wedding the next day, in which he is understood to have been a groomsman.