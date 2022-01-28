Bessbrook pipe bomb: house damaged as PSNI condemn ‘reprehensible’ explosion

PACEMAKER BELFAST 28/01/2022 Police are appealing for information following a report of an incident at the John F Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook on Thursday 27th January.

A pipe bomb which exploded in a park in Co Armagh and led to the evacuation of residents from their homes has been described as “reprehensible” by police.

The viable pipe bomb device was located in the John F Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook just before 11pm in the evening.

Upon discovery, police said families in the area were evacuated while a police operation including ammunition technical officers took place.

The device caused scorch damage to the window of a nearby home however police said there were no injuries.

On Friday morning police confirmed the security alert in the area has now ended, with police thanking the public for their assistance.

The PSNI are now investigating the incident and have appealed for any information.

PSNI Inspector Stevenson said: “Shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday, 27 January, police received and responded to a report that a device had been left in the John F Kennedy Park area.

“A small viable pipe bomb type device was made safe by ammunition technical officers who also carried out searches in the area. The device has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Families in the area who were evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a public safety operation in the area, have since been allowed to return home.

“This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

“I am also keen to thank local people for their support and patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1997 27/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”