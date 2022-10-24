‘Best days of my life’: NI kids swim with dolphins on first Dreamflight trip of lifetime to Florida since pandemic

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK were taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.

Children swim with dolphins during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida (PA)

A dolphin jumps during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida (PA)

Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (PA)

Police officers wearing decorative helmets escort buses carrying children from all over the UK as part of the Dreamflight charity trip, as they arrive for a hangar event ahead of boarding a specially chartered British Airways jet from Heathrow Airport to Florida (PA)

Emma Huey, 14, from Ballymoney swims with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida (PA)

Some children from Northern Ireland have been among nearly 200 disadvantaged and seriously ill youngsters from across the UK to enjoy the free trip of a lifetime to Florida.

“The holiday has been really great, they’re the best days of my life probably,” 14-year-old Emma Huey, from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, told the PA agency.

“Everything has been great.”

The holiday, organised by Dreamflight, went ahead for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Police officers wearing decorative helmets escort buses carrying children from all over the UK as part of the Dreamflight charity trip, as they arrive for a hangar event ahead of boarding a specially chartered British Airways jet from Heathrow Airport to Florida (PA)

The children visited a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Universal Studios.

For many, it was their first time abroad without their families.

Children leave a hangar event at Heathrow Airport as part of the Dreamflight charity trip (PA)

During their penultimate trip, the children got the opportunity swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando on Sunday.

“It was really great, we got to pet the dolphin and we got to swim with him across the water, and seeing them doing tricks was good,” Emma said.

She added that going on rollercoasters during the holiday was “quite scary, but I did go on them, and I’ve made new friends as well”.

A dolphin jumps during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida (PA)

Several of the youngsters were carefully lifted from their wheelchairs to get into the water, where instructors and carers helped them get up close with the mammals.

The children, wearing life jackets and wetsuits, rode on the dolphins in the water and got the chance to see them jump into the air.

Safa Thagia, 14, from Bolton, swims with a dolphin (PA)

Eoin Devlin, 13 and from Belfast, said: “Swimming with dolphins is probably the best thing I’ve done all week. We got to pet them quite a lot and then got to ride on them.

“It did a couple of tricks as well, it was surreal.

“This has been the best day, I’ve always loved dolphins and just seeing them that close up has been amazing.”

Jessica Ewing, 14, from Saltcoats in North Ayrshire swims with a dolphin (PA)

In total, 192 children were picked for the 10-day holiday after battling serious illness, disability or trauma.

More than 6,000 children from across the UK have been involved in Dreamflight holidays since the first one in 1987.

The latest was the 34th trip put on by the charity, costing £1m.