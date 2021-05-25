‘Best to ignore’ proposal to build tunnel from Republic of Ireland to Wales

A government proposal to establish a 50-mile tunnel between the Irish Republic and Wales has been branded as an idea that is “best to ignore”.

The plan, if it came to fruition, would see the tunnel link Holyhead in Wales and Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps mooted it as an alternative to Boris Johnson's proposed bridge or tunnel link between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Routes have been suggested between Larne and Portpatrick or Torr Head and Mull of Kintyre. Experts have estimated the cost of such a project to be at least £15bn.

Professor Deidre Heenan from Ulster University, who previously branded such a scheme a “la-la land” plan and urged the Prime Minister to consign the proposal to the dustbin, said Mr Shapps’ proposal is not much better.

"This is simply more cynical diversionary tactics from the PM who is unwilling to acknowledge nor address the consequences of his hard Brexit for NI,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Johnson has form for promising grand infrastructure plans that never materialise. Best to ignore."

It has been reported a feasibility study into the proposal could be launched in the coming weeks and a price tag for the Holyhead to Dublin route could cost £15bn.

However, the scheme would be twice as long roughly in distance as the bridge proposal between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Architect Alan Dunlop, who has followed the proposed bridge project closely, said he wasn’t convinced the £15bn would be sufficient for a link between Dublin and Wales.

"Given it’s around twice the distance, and the link between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been estimated to cost £15bn, I’m not sure it would be enough,” he explained.

Mr Johnson had previously suggested building a roundabout underneath the Isle of Man, linking Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, establishing links between Stanraer, Belfast, Liverpool and Heysham in Lancashire.

Mr Dunlop was more dismissive of the viability of such a grand project, but stressed a link between Wales and Dublin is feasible.

"There is certainly enough expertise out there to ensure it could happen,” said the architect.

But he pointed out the question at the heart of the issue is economic viability.

"My preference would be for the Northern Ireland and Scotland project,” he said.

Whitehall officials have reportedly admitted that while people may feel it is “all a joke”, the project is being treated as a credible proposal.

It is understood a formal proposal for review has been submitted by the High Speed Rail Group, representing rail companies, and to Sir Peter Hendy, the chairman of Network Rail, who is looking at ways of improving transport links to different parts of the UK.

Currently, direct travel links between Wales and Northern Ireland do not exist, although flights between Belfast City Airport and Cardiff airport are due to start from the end of June.