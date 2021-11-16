Bid to compel DUP to attend NSMC meetings aims for outcome ahead of major December gathering, court told

A bid to compel DUP ministers to attend north-south meetings is focused on securing an outcome ahead of a major gathering in December, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for a Belfast businessman challenging the party's boycott identified the event due to be attended by the heads of the administrations on both sides of the border.

Ronan Lavery QC said: "Our focus now is the plenary meeting where the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, First Minister and Deputy First Minister, basically the two governments, are to meet."

With that conference planned for sometime next month, A judge who has already declared the DUP withdrawal from North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings to be unlawful listed the case for a remedies hearing on December 7.

Sean Napier has taken legal action against the DUP's five Stormont Ministers for snubbing NSMC gatherings.

The party's disengagement from the events forms part of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Napier issued proceedings against First Minister Paul Givan, Junior Minister Gary Middleton, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Last month the judge declared that the party's withdrawal is an unlawful breach of the pledge of office.

Despite the ruling, there appears to have been no change to the DUP's position.

Under Stormont rules, both a unionist and a nationalist minister must participate.

Lawyers for Mr Napier are now seeking an order of mandamus compelling the DUP to attend NSMC events.

The case was postponed last week following the disclosure of new information on the scheduling of meetings.

It was revealed that 200 pages of documents had been provided about the decision-making process between the First and Deputy First Ministers on planning past and future gatherings.

As judicial review proceedings resumed today, Mr Lavery confirmed that he has now studied the material.

"It's a depressing level of detail to have to go into," he said.

The court heard that a mandatory order against the DUP ministers is among the potential remedies in the case.

Mr Lavery stressed: "We are keen to move on with it."