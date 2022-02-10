Bid to outlaw fracking in Northern Ireland welcomed by environmental campaigners

Lyons seeks to bring legislation in line with rest of UK and Republic

Not here: Protesters in Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, where an area was marked as a possibile fracking site. Credit: Kevin Willis/Mark McCormick

Environmental campaigners have welcomed a move by the Economy Minister to ban fracking and onshore petroleum licensing activity in Northern Ireland.

Fracking is broadly banned across the UK and Ireland. In England, the Government told the industry it would not agree to any future fracking “until compelling new evidence is provided” that it was safe.

There are two applications for petroleum licences before the Department for the Economy. One relates to Fermanagh, where a company called Tamboran Resources UK applied for a licence in 2016. A separate application from EHA Exploration takes in five council areas: Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Mid Ulster.

It also surrounds Lough Neagh, which supplies around 40% of the Northern Ireland’s drinking water.

Speaking at the Assembly during a debate on the Onshore Fracking (Prohibition) Bill proposed by Sinn Fein, DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said that on January 31 he circulated a paper to Executive colleagues outlining the position, not just on fracking, but on all onshore petroleum licensing activity.

“My paper recommended that the Executive agree a preferred policy option of a moratorium on all forms of exploration and extraction of oil and gas, to be followed by the introduction of a legislative ban,” he said.

“That would not only bring Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the United Kingdom on the issue of fracking but go further by legislating for all other types of petroleum exploration or extraction.”

Welcoming the minister’s comments, the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine hit out at “piecemeal action” outlined in Sinn Fein’s Bill.

She said: “There is an irony that Gordon Lyon’s comments came during a debate calling for piecemeal action, without full detail of what would actually be delivered by it. Bringing forward legislation should be about more than generating a headline in election literature. It should be part of a detailed plan to make a real difference.

“Notably the Sinn Fein Bill being proposed would not actually have closed the door to petroleum exploration or production activities in Fermanagh or elsewhere in Northern Ireland. A DUP minister has built a detailed case in order to give certainty to all those with valid concerns.”

Campaigners echoed those sentiments expressing disbelief that the Republic of Ireland has one of the strongest bills to ban fracking in the world — a move supported by Sinn Fein — yet the wording presented by Sinn Fein in their Assembly bill “simply allowed fracking in several rock formations”.

Environmentalist Dianne Little said: “We now need official confirmation of each party’s response to the preferred option. The people who have had to live under the threat of licensing that would allow fracking are owed an apology for being subjected to the threat of fracking to all they value, their health, homes and businesses for 10 years.

“It’s time this government stopped propping up the gas industry and moved to the support the flexibility in renewable energy.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said a ban on petroleum licensing should be brought forward as soon as possible and her party is “unambiguous” in its opposition to fracking and petroleum licensing.

“It is bitterly disappointing, however, that the DUP have collapsed the Executive so that ban cannot now be brought forward,” she added.

Tamboran and EHA Exploration were contacted for comment.