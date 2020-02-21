Bid to steal Co Antrim ATM machine from petrol station in ram raid

Attempted theft of an ATM machine at business premises at the Largy Road area of Ahoghill. Pic Jonathan Porter Presseye

Police are investigating a cash machine attempted theft in an early morning ram raid on a Co Antrim business.

It happened at a business on the Largy Road in Ahoghill on Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “Shortly after 2.05am, it was reported that a car believed to be a dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra arrived at a garage forecourt in the area.

"The vehicle then reversed, ramming the outside shutters of the premises a number of times. A male then got out of the car and attempted to break into the ATM on site.

"The male made off in the vehicle from the scene empty handed. Damage was reported to the shutters following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles in the area between 2.05am and 2.25am on Friday to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 118 21/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The incident comes after a year which saw a series of raids on ATM machines throughout Northern Ireland.

Police upped patrols in rural areas and urged those at "vulnerable locations" to take extra precautions as well as encouraging building firms to secure equipment as large machinery had been used to take the machines.

In one incident in April last year another Ahoghill business was targeted causing considerable damage.

A number of people have appeared in court in connection with the various incidents.