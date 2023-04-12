Biden aide hits back at Foster’s claim US President ‘hates the UK’

President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase (Photo by WPA Pool - Charles McQuillan / Getty Images) — © Getty Images

A special assistant to Joe Biden has hit back at claims from Dame Arlene Foster that the US President "hates the United Kingdom".

Amanda Sloat, who is also the National Security Council's Deputy Director for Europe, was speaking during a media briefing prior to Mr Biden's visit to Ulster University.

Former Stormont first minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster criticised Mr Biden ahead of his visit, accusing him, among other things, of being "pro-republican".

She also referenced the US President previously being pictured with the late Rita O'Hare, who was previously on the run during the Troubles after being released on bail following her arrest for the attempted murder of a British Army officer in 1972.

In 2017 Mr Biden was pictured alongside Ms O'Hare and then Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams.

"He hates the United Kingdom, there is no doubt about that. I just think that his visit won't put any pressure on the Democratic Unionist Party, quite the reverse actually, because he is seen by so many as pro-republican and pro-nationalist," Ms Foster told GB News.

Her comments came after TUV leader Jim Allister branded Mr Biden “anti-British and anti-unionist”.

Ms Sloat was asked about these comments during the media briefing.

"I think the track record of the President shows that he is not anti-British," she said.

"He has been very actively engaged throughout his career, dating back to when he was a senator, with the peace process in Northern Ireland and that has involved meeting with the leaders of all the political parties.

"The UK remains one of our strongest and closest allies. It's difficult to think of an issue that we are not closely co-operating with the British on."

Asked abut Ms Foster's allegation that the US President "hates the United Kingdom", Ms Sloat said: "It's simply untrue. The fact that the President will be engaging for the third time in three months, and will again next month and in June, with the Prime Minister of the UK shows how close our co-operation with the UK is.

"Before the President also had engagements with Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Truss. President Biden is obviously a very proud Irish American and is proud of those Irish roots, but he is also a strong supporter of our bi-lateral partnership with the UK."