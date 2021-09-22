Biden ‘wrong and not decision maker’ on UK/EU Brexit talks – US President warned NI peace can’t be risked

US President Joe Biden has been told he is wrong to have concerns about tensions over Northern Ireland's Brexit trade deal, according to UK Environment Secretary George Eustice.

It follows comments by the DUP’s Edwin Poots who said the administration in Washinton are not “the decision makers” regarding how Brexit plays out.

"They are in negotiations with the EU if those negotiations don’t yield fruit then it is up to the UK Government to make the ultimate decision which is they step back from the protocol,” the Agriculture Minister said.

“Washington aren’t the decision makers here, the UK government will ultimately be the decision maker.”

Mr Eustice told Sky News the US President is “just reading the headlines, reading what the EU is saying”.

He said the issue was "very complicated" before adding "I'm not sure he [President Biden] does fully appreciates all of that".

The response from the cabinet minister came after the US President stressed that peace in Northern Ireland can not be jeopardised by Brexit complications.

Mr Biden was speaking during a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the White House.

The president said he feels "very strongly" that he does not want a change to the "Irish accords" resulting in "a closed border".

Asked about a UK-US trade deal, the US president told reporters in the Oval Office: "To do with the UK, that's continuing to be discussed.

"But on the (Northern Ireland) protocols I feel very strongly on those. We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made.

"And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland."

Mr Eustice suggested the US President did not "fully appreciate" the details of the row.

"He is probably at the moment just reading the headlines, reading what the EU is saying, reading what Ireland might be saying, which is that they would like the Northern Ireland Protocol to work in the way the EU envisage,” he said.

"We think he is wrong because the truth is that unless we have a sustainable solution that enables trade to continue between GB and Northern Ireland then we are going to have issues, and that itself would become a challenge to the Belfast Agreement."

He added: "We will obviously explain to the United States effectively it is tantamount to saying that potatoes grown in one part of the United States can't be sold in another part of the United States.

"When you explain some of those provisions in detail, it is understood by the US government that that clearly does not make any sense and therefore should be revisited."

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists and sparked protests.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned he will pull his ministers out of the Executive if issues around the matter are not resolved. .

His ministers have been involved in placing border checks at Northern Ireland ports and earlier this year sparked controversy when they stopped the work.

It has been reported construction in Scotland on border check points has stopped over funding disputes.

Boris Johnson has also sparked alarm bells by warning he would not hesitate to override the protocol.

Joe Biden has in the past warned there could be no chance of a US-UK trade deal should the outworkings of Brexit undermine peace in NI.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that “the Northern Ireland Protocol is the altar upon which the Belfast Agreement is being sacrificed”.

The DUP leader published the letter ahead of Boris Johnson’s discussions with the president.

Last Friday Ms Pelosi again warned London that there could be no post-Brexit trade deal with the US “if there is destruction of the Good Friday accords”.

Yesterday Sir Jeffrey said he had sent Ms Pelosi a copy of the Belfast Agreement, writing that “the political, economic and constitutional difficulties created by the protocol threaten prosperity in Northern Ireland and the quality of our status within the United Kingdom”.

“The Belfast Agreement was supposedly designed to protect all communities in Northern Ireland. Not a single elected unionist in Northern Ireland supports the protocol yet your Office still champions it. How can this be? One either supports the principles of the Belfast Agreement or one supports the NI Protocol but it is not possible to sustain support for both,” he stated.

“The actions of the EU to date are endangering the very Agreement that you and others purport to defend. This is not good for the UK, the EU or the US but most importantly it is taking Northern Ireland backwards.”

Mr Johnson yesterday declined to commit to securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the US by the next election ahead of his White House talks.

The Prime Minister said he has “plenty of reason to be optimistic” about getting the free trade agreement (FTA) which was touted by Leave supporters as a major prize of departing the European Union, but noted Americans “do negotiate very hard”.

His concession came after suggesting trade negotiations are not a priority for the US President, who he accepted has “a lot of fish to fry”.

The Prime Minister arrived at Union Station in Washington DC to welcome the “very good news” that Mr Biden had pledged to double US funding to help vulnerable countries fight the climate crisis, with Mr Johnson having pushed for increased spending.

But he earlier downplayed the prospects of getting a trade deal by the next election, raising the possibility that he could leave Downing Street without achieving a key ambition for the post-Brexit era.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States. I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”