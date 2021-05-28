Big, bright, red: Belfast photographer’s patience pays off to capture stunning supermoon image

A Belfast photographer said he was “over the moon” after capturing a widely-shared photo of a stunning lunar display seen across Northern Ireland on Wednesday night.

Stephen Henderson stood in the cold for more than three hours to capture a supermoon that was “bigger, brighter and definitely redder than usual” at Scrabo Tower in Newtownards.

A supermoon is a full or “new” moon that appears when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, meaning the moon usually appears about 15% bigger and 30% brighter.

The May supermoon coincided with a lunar eclipse which saw the moon turn red but that was only visible in parts of the world including South America, Australia and South-East Asia.

He planned for several weeks to capture the shots but said a bit of luck also allowed him to take the picture.

Mr Henderson , who previously worked as a sports photographer, said he had a few moments of panic when he worried that he hadn’t picked the right spot on a long road which he had scouted out in previous days to capture the moon in “exactly the right spot”.

The moon first rose in red and then turned pink shortly after 10pm to allow Mr Henderson to get the shot.

“I was phoning other photographers to ask them when the moon was rising because the hill was in the way of me seeing it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I couldn’t see anything until others started sharing photos and videos. Then I was able to walk down the road and get the moon in exactly the right position.”

Mr Henderson said he walked around to find the right spot from which to take his shots. “The nice thing about moon photography is that if I move left or right, it moves the moon left or right of the subject. I can move it by walking down the street a few hundred metres.

“People think it’s photoshopped or it can’t be done, but you can explain the terminology and the method and then they say “fair play to you”. It’s just practice.”

It’s taken several weeks for the photographer to plan the image, compared to a year of planning to capture another famous picture taken by Mr Henderson of a supermoon over Stormont last October.

Trends for capturing landscape photographs have grown over lockdown, with many photographers now clamouring to the same spots to capture phenomena such as harvest moons.

“Over the course of a year I only get about three or four attempts to capture it,” said Mr Henderson.

“I was getting messages the morning of the full moon asking where I’m going and what my plan was. I plan and drive around like a madman to try and get the right shots, I’m not going to tell people where I’m taking them. I was by myself on a road outside Newtownards and nobody else got it.”