Big freeze to continue across Northern Ireland with temperatures dropping to -8, but snow still unlikely

Walkers in snowy conditions in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore

Children build a snowman in Cheshire after the first significant snow fall in the UK this winter. Pic: Getty

A woman makes her way through a snow flurry in Cheshire. Pic: Getty

Parts of Northern Ireland are expected to drop to -8 degrees this week as the Met Office put yet another yellow weather warning in place – but don’t expect any snow.

A yellow warning for ice and fog will continue until 11am on Monday morning as the freezing weather shows no sign of lifting.

The continued adverse conditions are expected to significantly impact travel, leading to “slow and difficult journeys”, according to the Met Office.

All aspects of travel have been affected since last week.

Aer Lingus cancelled a number of flights to London Heathrow on Sunday, while the Ulster Rugby team’s flight for their Champions Cup opener away to Sale was delayed until Sunday morning due two runway closures at Manchester Airport.

Freezing fogs leading to some icy patches on untreated pavements, roads and cycle paths are to be expected on Monday and the Met Office warned there was also the potential of injury due to the icy surfaces.

Met Office Meteorologist, Tom Morgan, warned that the cold will remain with a potential drop to -8 degrees, along with continued icy surfaces in many areas.

“We have a yellow ice and fog warning enforced for the whole of Northern Ireland though, until 11am in Monday morning,” began Mr Morgan.

“It is staying very cold, and there will be a risk for some ice and freezing fog in many areas for the next couple of days.

“A few wintry hazards are coming through the coming week and some severe overnight frost. Temperatures are dipping down to anything from -5 to -8 in many areas. There will be ice and frost for all people this week,” Mr Morgan added.

The meteorologist has also explained the effects of freezing fog and why it is different to the standard fog.

“There will also be some icy surfaces, when we have freezing fog, it is slightly different to normal fog,” he said.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and gounds in County Clare. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

“It can allow all surfaces to become icy, that includes roads, trees, pavements etc. Roads that haven’t been treated with salt. Freezing fog will bring some poor visibility, perhaps as low as 50m in places, that will bring difficult driving conditions.”

In addition to the freezing fogs, some wintry showers are expected but snow is not expected to be a significant hazard for the public. Some hail and sleet has been forecast from tomorrow to Thursday.

“I don’t think snow at this stage is going to be the primary hazard in the weather for the week ahead for Northern Ireland,” Mr Morgan stated.

“There will be some difficult driving conditions, some poor visibility, and also some wintry showers consisting of hail, sleet and snow coming into northern parts of Antrim and northern parts of County Londonderry.”

With continuing adverse conditions, Mr Morgan urged people to take care this week, adding: “The most important thing is just to allow extra time and prepare for some cancellations to bus and train services. If you are walking to work, wear shoes that will give you a bit more grip on slippery surface. Just prepare and give yourself extra time.”

With the decline in weather conditions and focus on careful travel due to the ice and fog, a number of empty salt bins in Mid Antrim have sparked concern among residents and MLAs alike.

TUV leader Jim Allister criticised the lack of salt available for roads in Mid Antrim. “The overnight heavy frost left treacherous footpath conditions throughout Mid Antrim which was aggravated by the woeful neglect of DFI Roads in filling salt bins in urban areas of Ballymena and district and in providing salt piles on rural roads,” he said.

“TUV councillors in Bannside, Braid and Ballymena have been inundated with complaints of empty salt bins and lack of salt piles on rural roads.

“There is no excuse for this neglect by DFI Roads given the forewarning that existed of the freezing conditions. With more heavy frost expected I have been in touch with DFI Roads to seek urgent action.”