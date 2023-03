Big read: The Twelfth – ‘For housebound people like my mum it is nice to see the event live on TV’, says Dame Arlene

Former First Minister Arlene Foster is using her platform as a GB News broadcaster to bring the event to a wider audience

Arlene Foster attends the Orange Order's annual Battle of the Boyne parade in Fife in 2018

Allison Morris Sat 9 Jul 2022 at 08:00