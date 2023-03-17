Big screen at Belfast City Hall to air King Charles’ coronation

The screening is one of over 30 locations chosen throughout the UK.

A large screen set up at Belfast City Hall will air live coverage of the King’s coronation in May, the Northern Ireland Office has confirmed.

The location is one of more than 30 UK locations that will screen the proceedings as The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen takes place on Saturday May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.

They will be crowned in the same location as the late Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago.

More than £1 million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the screens. Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

A celebratory weekend for the Coronation will see local authorities host events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and creative games and competitions.

There will be a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, where thousands of members of the public will be in the audience. Iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Across the weekend tens of thousands of Coronation ‘Big Lunches’ and street parties will be held in the UK and across the Commonwealth. Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and last year they raised more than £22 million for local charities.

Monday 8 May will see the Big Help Out take place across the UK. The event will see thousands of people volunteer to support the causes that matter the most to them and pay tribute to The King’s lifetime of service with organisations including the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI.

Further screenings may also be announced in due course, with some screening sites also showing the Coronation Concert on Sunday May 7.

Details of activities taking place alongside screenings will be announced by each local authority in due course.