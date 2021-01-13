Big smiles: Carrick girl Abby Paton's flying high with her new swing

A five-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder is flying high for the first time ever.

And it's all thanks to a generous grant for specialised equipment from a children's charity.

It means that little Abby Paton, from Carrickfergus, can now enjoy being safely pushed in an adapted swing in her own back garden - which mum Kelly said was a "life-saver" for the little girl and her family during lockdown.

"Abby, loves the sensation of swinging, but we found it was unsafe to push her in an ordinary swing as she can't grip on," said Kelly.

"Abby would also lean forwards a lot, so we were worried she could fall out.

"We tried holding onto Abby whilst pushing her but she wasn't getting the full experience of being in a swing.

"The harness is great because it fully holds her in and supports her and no matter what she does with her hands she's safe in the swing. You can give her a proper push and let her enjoy it the way that other kids do."

Children's charity Children Today provided the full amount of £355.77 for the adapted swing, which holds Abby in so she is secure and comfortable.

The youngster has Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in severe mental and physical disability, which impacts her life in a number of ways including frequent seizures, and an inability to walk, use her hands and communicate verbally.

But the adapted swing has brought lots of joy, reassurance and ease to the family as Kelly explained how simple, everyday things can prove to be difficult.

Kelly added: "Being able to use the swing at home is great. Abby loves the feeling of going back and forth and feeling the wind on her face, she particularly enjoys being pushed by her big brother. She's out there at every opportunity!"

Emma Prescott, Charity Director of Children Today Charitable Trust, said they were "over the moon" to hear "how Abby's adapted swing has benefited her and her family throughout lockdown".

She added: "As a small charity, which is entirely on voluntary donations, we always welcome contributions. No matter how big or small, each donation makes a big difference to the lives of children and young people, like Abby, living with disabilities across the UK."

If you would like to support Children Today or are interested in applying for a grant please visitwww.childrentoday.org.ukor call 01244 335622.