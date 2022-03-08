Biker (81) dies in hospital after Co Down road crash

The PSNI is seeking information about the collision.

A man named locally as Norman Jackson (81) who was injured in a crash in Co Down has died in hospital.

The crash took place on the Newcastle Road in Seaforde, on Sunday March 6 and the man died in hospital two days later.

Mr Jackson, who was from the Castlereagh area, was seriously injured after the red Honda CBX 500X motorcycle he was riding crashed with a black Volvo XC60 car shortly after 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

A police officer said: “Norman was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision but sadly passed away due to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

"The occupants of the Volvo car did not report any injuries.”

A full investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit have asked anyone who was travelling on the Newcastle Road, between Ballynahinch and Seaforde on Sunday, and who saw either of the vehicles being driven or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to call them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 903 06/03/22.