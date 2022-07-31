Biker injured on Mourne Mountains rescued and taken to hospital in Air Ambulance

The injured man being transferred to an Air Ambulance. Photo: Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

A mountain biker was rescued from Donard Wood in the Mourne Mountains after sustaining a serious leg injury.

Local police officers were first on scene and offered initial assistance to the injured rider.

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a callout at midday to assist an injured mountain biker.

A spokesperson said: “The team responded and along with a HEMS team from NI Air Ambulance, treated and packaged the casualty before carrying him via stretcher to a team vehicle in which he was transported to the HEMS aircraft for onward transport to hospital.

"Fourteen members responded and the team stood down at 2.55pm.”

The history of organised Mountain Rescue teams began on the island of Ireland in 1962 when The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team was founded.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the An Óige Mountain Rescue Team were later founded in 1966.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team – referred to as “The Team” – is made up entirely of volunteers who live close to the Mournes.

Based at the foot of Slieve Donard in the coastal town of Newcastle, all operations and callouts are currently conducted from the PSNI Station.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.