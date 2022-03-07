Bikes worth over £115k stolen in Moneymore burglary

The PSNI has appealed for information following the theft of bikes.

Thirteen bikes and five bike frames worth over £115k have been stolen from a property in Co Derry.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary from a premises in the Market Street area of Moneymore.

The items were stolen from the property between 2am and 3.30am on Monday, March 7.

A PSNI officer said: “The stolen bikes and frames are of high value and were a variety of different models.

“They also have serial numbers attached, so can be easily tracked. We would therefore appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Our enquiries are continuing and it was reported two males entered the property shortly after 2am.

"One is described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, mask and hood.”

He added: “The other male is believed to be wearing grey trousers, a dark hoodie, orange mask and hood. Both of the men appear to be wearing gloves.

“They are observed carrying the stolen bikes across the front of the shop towards the Circular Road on foot and were last spotted just before 3.30am.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 07/03/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.