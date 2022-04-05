Biking bishop: Cleric cycles 350 miles around diocese for fundraiser

A bishop has taken part in an epic bike challenge to raise funds for his Lent Appeal after cycling to every parish in his diocese.

Rt Rev David McClay travelled 350 miles and made 83 stops across the Diocese of Down and Dromore over six days during the past month.

Monday was the final day, where he rode throughout Belfast, concluding his challenge at the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral.

He said he was “incredibly humbled” by the support he received.

The total has not been counted yet, but £1,000 was collected in just one morning.

“The entire challenge has just been great, and I have been welcomed to every parish I have visited,” the bishop said.

“There has been a real awareness, as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, that we need to be generous towards helping people who are less fortunate than we are.”

When he began his cycling challenge at the beginning of last month he had just recovered from the virus and had not been in the saddle for 35 years.

“I was certainly glad of the help of the electric on the bike, especially around the Co Down drumlins, but I had practised a bit at the end of last year,” he explained.

He was not alone on the ‘Bishop’s Big Bike Ride’, and was joined by Dean Geoff Wilson for five of the runs and Rev Colin Darling for all six.

This year’s Lent Appeal is raising cash for Honduras for Christian Aid Ireland, and for Jordan for Tearfund Northern Ireland.