Bill and Hillary Clinton attend screening of ‘Lyra’ documentary at Queen’s Film Theatre

Secretary Hillary Clinton (second from the left) at the panel discussion following the screening of 'Lyra'

Bill and Hillary Clinton have attended a special screening of a documentary about the life of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

The Clintons went along to the screening at Queen’s Film Theatre, which took place hours before its terrestrial debut on Channel 4 on Saturday.

Mrs Clinton also spoke on a panel about the film which included ex-Women’s Coalition leader Monica McWilliams.

‘Lyra’ documents the life of the Belfast-born journalist who was killed when a bullet struck her in the head while observing disruption in the Creggan estate area in 2019. Police later blamed the New IRA for her murder.

The film includes voice recordings from Lyra’s own mobile, computer and dictaphone as well as video footage provided by her family.

Mr Clinton, who served as US President from 1993 to 2001, previously paid tribute to the journalist, tweeting he was “heartbroken” by her killing shortly after her death was announced.

"Heartbroken by the murder of Lyra McKee and the violence in Derry. The challenges in NI today are real--but we cannot let go of the last 21 years of hard-won peace and progress. This tragedy is a reminder of how much everyone has to lose if we do,” he said in April 2019.

The Clintons arrived in Belfast on Friday ahead of a week of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Lyra McKee is one of 25 women set to be honoured by Mrs Clinton next week during a ceremony at Queen’s University.

She joins Mo Mowlam in receiving a posthumous award for their “dedication to the peace process.”

Others set to be awarded include Dame Arlene Foster, Mary McAleese, Eileen Bell, Bairbre de Brún and Baroness Eileen Paisley.

‘Lyra’ will be available to stream on Channel 4 after its television debut on Saturday.