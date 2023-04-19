Bill Clinton: Cooperation key to restoration of Stormont

Former US president Bill Clinton gives a speech in the Guildhall in Derry — © PA

Bill Clinton has encouraged political leaders here to show compromise in the way that John Hume and David Trimble did to secure peace 25 years ago.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation presented a posthumous tribute to the two late party leaders in Derry’s Guildhall.

A keynote address was given by the former US president, who outlined the importance of cooperation.

He spoke of the example set by Mr Hume and Mr Trimble, noting that he “loved and admired them both”.

Mr Clinton also said he believed it was possible to get Stormont “back up and running”.

“Based on what I’ve heard, it can fairly easily be done if you want to,” said the 42nd US president. “You can always find an excuse to say no, getting to yes is humanity’s great goal.”

He also paid tribute to journalist Lyra McKee on the anniversary of her murder.

“Her death is a powerful reminder that there are few permanent victories in politics or life,” Mr Clinton said.

“We owe it to her, in her words, to say goodbye to bombs and bullets once and for all.”

Mr Hume and Mr Trimble were honoured through music, poetry and reflections.

Artists at yesterday’s event included Neil Hannon from The Divine Comedy, local singer Roe, Phil Coulter, and Tim Wheeler from Ash who played at the historic pro-Agreement ‘Yes’ gig in 1998.

Wheeler dedicated Ash tune Shining Light to Ms McKee who was killed by dissident republicans in the Creggan area during rioting four years ago.

Roe sang a cover of Dreams by The Cranberries while Bronagh Gallagher recited the poem The Cure at Troy by Seamus Heaney with the poignant words: “But then, once in a lifetime, The longed-for tidal wave, Of justice can rise up, And hope and history rhyme.”

Young people featured prominently throughout, with Mr Hume’s granddaughter Rachel and Mr Trimble’s son Nicholas delivering inspirational speeches.

Nicholas spoke of every child looking up to their father as superman, believing “my da could beat up your da... as they grow more frail with old age, you realise they are vulnerable like everyone else”.

He said Mr Hume and his dad “moved the immovable”, “overcame the insurmountable”, and speaking directly to the audience, added: “They did it for each and every one of you.”

Concluding, he said: “My da helped stop everyone else’s da fighting at all. I will be forever proud of that.”

Rachel read out a letter to her granddad, saying: “Because of you my generation can enjoy peace and security. Because of you, your grandchildren have passion, patience, respect and immense value in every person sick or well. You dedicated your life to peace and now I hope you have some for yourself.”