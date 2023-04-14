Bill Clinton ‘honoured to be back’ in Belfast to mark milestone anniversary of peace deal

Bill Clinton arrives in Belfast ahead of QUB conference to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement. Pic by spokesperson Angel Ureña/Twitter.

Former US President Bill Clinton has arrived in Belfast ahead of an international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Clinton’s spokesperson shared a video of the former Commander in Chief stepping off a plane on social media.

“Just landed in Belfast, where he’s spending a week celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement,” they tweeted.

“Against the odds, the peace has held and democracy has not lost its grip here.

“Follow along and go behind the scenes with us for a first hand look.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite replied to welcome the president back to city.

"Thank you,” Mr Clinton responded.

"I am honored to be back!”

Hillary Clinton is also due to attend the three day event at Queen’s University Belfast of which she is chancellor.

The former US secretary of state played a prominent role alongside her husband in the negotiations leading up to the historic peace deal signed on April 10, 1998.

They have visited Northern Ireland on numerous occasions since then.

Secretary Clinton will host the conference which begins on Monday and aims to reflect upon how the agreement was reached while also addressing current political issues in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart,” Mrs Clinton said previously.

“It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s. The university makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation.

“I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

It comes as current US President speaks at a homecoming celebration outside St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday night.

Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets to greet Joe Biden who visited Belfast on Wednesday.