Bill Clinton says ‘it’s a miracle’ Good Friday Agreement has held up ahead of 25th anniversary

Former US President Bill Clinton has said it’s a “miracle” the Good Friday Agreement has been held up, as Northern Ireland approaches the 25th anniversary of the historic deal.

Speaking to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on his new podcast series ‘As I Remember It’ on Ireland’s Newstalk FM, President Clinton said: “If you look at the Irish problem in the context of what else has happened in the world in the last 20 years, you might think it’s a miracle the peace agreement is held at all.”

Mr Clinton (76) played a critical role in the 1998 negotiations which led to signing of the Good Friday Agreement by staging talks with various leaders involved.

“I love when people give me some credit” he said. “But the ultimate credit goes to the leaders like (Mr Ahern) Tony (Blair) and to the people who just decided they wanted to stop killing each other.

“I just want everyone to know there were many wonderful things of being president but one of the greatest opportunities was to play a role in this. I love Ireland and believe it had a bigger impact on the world than (it) knows, but doing the right thing.”

Mr Clinton previously visited Belfast as part of the 20th anniversary of the agreement, however it’s currently unknown if he plans to come to Northern Ireland next month.

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is the current Chancellor of Queen’s University.

There have been reports current US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to mark the anniversary.

“I just want everyone to know there were many wonderful things of being president but one of the greatest opportunities was to play a role in this. I love Ireland and believe it had a bigger impact on the world than (it) knows, but doing the right thing.”

Further in their chat, the 42nd President compared the process of signing the agreement to a “brick wall.”

“It could be seen as a brick wall to run up against and be destroyed by or it could be seen as a high fence to jump over, and I urged them to think of it as a fence, just another problem to solve.

“My advice is when you live in a time of upheaval, and inequality and you’re trying to govern in a way that it’s inclusive so that you have shared economic prospers and shared political progress and shared social justice commitments it doesn’t make any sense to give into the ideologies and risk giving away what you’ve got.”

He also commented on Northern Ireland’s current political stalemate, saying despite “no local government” nobody “wants to go back to what it was like.”