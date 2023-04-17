Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern at Belfast Good Friday Agreement conference at Queen’s University

The audience attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Former US president Bill Clinton and former PM Tony Blair are among a host of big names in Northern Ireland for a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Senator George Mitchell and former US secretary of state Hillary are also attending the major event.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to attend later in the week.

The agreement largely ended Northern Ireland’s 30-year sectarian conflict.

