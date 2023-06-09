Bill for policing Ards and North Down feud costs almost £500,000

The cost of policing a feud between drugs gangs with links to loyalist paramilitaries has reached almost half a million pounds, it has emerged.

There have been a series of attacks, including intimidation and arson, in the Ards and North Down area in recent months.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said police do not tolerate any type of vigilante activity, but said the cost of the policing operation – £476,000 from March to May 31 – has come at a time of stark budget pressures.

Eleven men were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and affray over the last week in relation to a reported incident in the feud in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on April 6.

Police Service of Northern Ireland ACC Bobby Singleton (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Singleton said the impact of the feud is being felt both in the local community and has wider impact on our service.

“This drain on our resources is coming at a time of stark budgetary pressures with fewer officers,” he said.

“Our key priority is to keep our communities in Newtownards and across Northern Ireland safe.

“We will maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, along with the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who have reported a number of incidents to police recently. Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality.”

Mr Singleton said this week’s arrests are a “powerful reminder that police are responsible for law enforcement in Northern Ireland”.

“Those who engage in vigilante behaviour, whether claiming to represent an illegal paramilitary organisation or not, are usually only interested in asserting their own control and influence over local communities, with no regard for wider community concerns,” he said.

“I want to reiterate our message that we urge residents of Newtownards to remain vigilant and to continue reporting any concerns to us so we can take the appropriate action.”