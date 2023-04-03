Billy Martin wins agriculture award as recognition for ‘massive contribution’ to NI farming

All yours: BT cup winner Billy Martin OBE FRAgs being presented with the trophy by UFU president David Brown

A Co Down man who received the Belfast Telegraph Cup for outstanding agricultural achievement has been praised for his leadership through the pandemic and his encouragement to the next generation of farmers in Northern Ireland.

Billy Martin was given the award at the annual Ulster Farming Union (UFU) dinner on Friday night in the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

UFU president David Brown, who presented the award to Mr Martin, said: “I’m delighted to award Billy Martin OBE FRAgs with the BT Cup.

“For over 65 years he has represented the interests of NI farmers at home and abroad, and held many positions in agriculture working to better our local agri-food industry.”

Mr Martin was praised for his years of service to the farming industry in Northern Ireland.

The Ards man was president of the UFU from 1984-1986 and more recently he took up the role of president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) from 2019-2022.

“He was pivotal in helping to secure weather aid following 1985 – the wettest season on record at that time,” Mr Brown said.

“As RUAS president he had the difficult job of leading the organisation through the pandemic. Covid-19 halted all agri shows creating financial pressure. However, under the leadership of Mr Martin, the Balmoral and local shows which are vital to rural communities and farm families, got back up and running again,” Mr Brown continued.

Mr Martin has been invested in the farming industry for most of his life, and as he has grown older he has played a vital role in nurturing the success of the next generation of young farmers.

“Understanding how vital our young people are to the future of farming, Billy has always done what he can to aid the next generation,” Mr Brown said.

The UFU president praised Mr Martin for the practical opportunities he has given young people interested in agriculture,.

“He has provided much needed training opportunities for Greenmount students and more recently, vet students,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown was honoured the present Mr Martin with his award and hopes he continues to play an active role in the farming industry here.

“There is no doubt that Billy has made a massive contribution to agriculture. He remains an active member of the UFU, attending local group and council meetings. He is a pivotal figure held in great respect by everyone in the industry."