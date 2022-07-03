Bin and tyre set alight against Ballymena property in ‘reckless’ arson attack

A property in Ballymena has been damaged after reports that arsonists started a “reckless” fire using a bin and tyre.

The incident happened around 11.45am this morning in the Queen Street area, with a bin and tyre pushed up against a door and set alight.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

"Thankfully, no-one was present in the property at the time but this was a reckless incident which has caused significant damage to the front door.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 740 of July 3.”

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or online.