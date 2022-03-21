Bin collections affected across Northern Ireland due to strike action

The strike action by Unite the Union could disrupt council bin services. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Council areas across Northern Ireland have said that services will be disrupted due to the strike action undertaken by Unite this week.

According to Unite, council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

A ballot by Unite the Union has taken place across all 11 local authority members in Northern Ireland, with bin collections in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Derry and Strabane District Council affected the most.

Industrial action is taking place from Monday, March 21 until Sunday, March 27.

In addition to school transport services and bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be hit hard.

Some recycling services and centres will not be able to operate during the strike action, as well as street cleaning. Some parks and play areas may also be affected.

In a tweet by Derry and Strabane District Council, a spokesperson said: “As a result of strike action next week Refuse collections across the Council will be severely impacted & routine Blue & Brown bin collections will not operate. The public are asked not to put bins out for collection next week.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has also warned of potential disruption to key services this week due to strike action.

The council says that bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be the worst affected after 84 per cent of trade union members among workers voted in favour of industrial action.

A statement issued by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on social media said:

“We’re working hard to minimise the impact caused by this industrial action, with the majority of services expected to operate as normal, except for bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres which are likely to be impacted most.

“We will update our social channels and website to advise of any disruptions.”

Belfast City Council said: “Bins and boxes should still be left out as normal for collection. If they're not emptied as planned, please bring them back in, and leave out again on your next scheduled collection date. All Bryson box collections will take place as normal this week.”

Mid Ulster District Council said that there will be no brown bin collections from Monday March 21 to Friday March 25.

"These bins will now be emptied on their next scheduled collection day during the week commencing Monday 4 April,” they posted on Facebook.

“Where possible, we will work to collect black bins during the week. If your black bin is due to be emptied please leave it out for collection by 7.30am as normal. This will allow us to empty bins where we have sufficient crews in place to do so.

“If your black bin is not emptied please take it back in from the kerbside. This means we have not been able to operate the service in your area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. We will collect black bins again on your next scheduled collection day, during the week commencing 4 April.”