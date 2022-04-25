Bin collections, street cleaning and Housing Executive maintenance to be affected in two-week union strike

The strike action by Unite the Union could disrupt Belfast City Council bin services. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two weeks of strike action is to commence from Monday, with bin collections, maintenance of Housing Executive properties and education services to be affected across Northern Ireland.

Unite the Union said its members within 19 local authorities – mainly councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive – are striking again following the failure of employers to provide an improved pay offer to workers.

The union’s regional officer, Gareth Scott said that employees have been offered a rise of 1.75%, but Unite wants to negotiate a 10% pay increase, given that UK inflation has climbed to 7% – the highest rate it has been in 30 years.

Initial strikes taken by the organisations first occurred in March.

Read more Translink bus drivers suspend upcoming strike action as new pay deal considered

Mr Scott said: “These workers took a powerful first week of strike action only a matter of weeks ago. They also gathered in large numbers at Stormont to highlight their determination to defend themselves from the cost of living crisis.

“These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce. Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result.”

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham added: “The offer of 1.75% is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut. All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.”

Belfast City Council has said “the regional strike action will cause disruption to some council services and is likely to have an impact on some waste collection and street cleansing routes, as well as other frontline services and council venues.

“The majority of services are expected to operate as normal, or with minimal disruption, and council is working hard to minimise the impact on residents and businesses.”

In a statement, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council wrote that “a strike lasting two week is unusual and has not been experienced by this council to date”.

The council advised that some household recycling centres will remain open but sites may be required to close at short notice if not enough staff are available, and suggested that if bins are not emptied, for residents to take them back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day.

Ratepayers were further encouraged to “make full use of their green and brown bins to recycle as much waste as possible to maximise bin capacity”.

The council also said that bin collections missed on the week commencing April 25 will return to normal from Monday, May 9 and collections missed the week commencing May 2 will return to normal on the week commencing Monday, May 16.

Councils and the NI housing Executive are to strike from April 25 to May 1, and again from May 3 to May 5.

The Education Authority will strike from April 25 to May 1, and again from May 3 to May 5.

Bus drivers had also intended to strike from Monday, but the industrial action has been deferred while a revised pay offer from Translink is being considered by union members.

A statement from the GMB union last week said the strike has now been suspended, with the public transport provider saying they welcome the “positive step”.

"GMB and Unite, who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company, have deferral industrial strike action due on Monday [25 April] after negotiations led to a new pay offer from employers,” the statement read.

Workers will now vote on the revised offer, with the ballot commencing this week.

According to the unions, Translink offered a 3% pay rise during initial talks, a level the unions claim represents a real terms pay cut for staff and one which has been rejected four times by workers.

GMB said 82% of its members originally backed strike action, with unions submitting a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers.