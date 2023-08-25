Bin fire in Co Down thought to have been result of petrol bomb attack
Two bins that were set on fire in the Abbey Ring area of Holywood in the early hours of Friday morning are suspected to have been part of a petrol bomb attack.
It was reported that the bins were set alight at around 12.35am, in the front garden of a property.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our initial enquiries suggest that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property making contact with the bins causing them to ignite, which has also resulted in scorch damage to a parked car.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.”