Bin-gate: The best memes from the Twelfth’s biggest viral moment

The Twelfth of July is no stranger to memes or online videos filled with ongoings from the day’s events, but it wasn’t a parade or footage of street party that went viral this year.

Instead it was a… bin.

It followed an altercation involving a man who threw a food recycling bin in the direction of Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parades through the Holyland area of south Belfast on the Twelfth.

A man in a band uniform could be seen in the tweeted video hurling a bin at a downstairs window of the house the resident fled into.

A 46 year old man was arrested and later released on police bail.

Later, photos of the wheelie bin being lifted into the back of a PSNI Land Rover sparked a trending topic across social media.

Here’s some of the best memes about the incident –

Light-hearted memes aside, in an updated statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 46 year old man arrested following an incident at the Agincourt Avenue area of south Belfast on Tuesday 12th July, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

There is no word on the wheelie bin’s whereabouts, but it’s hoped it will return to the streets of Belfast in time for collection day.