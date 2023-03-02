Bin set on fire and placed against door of block of flats in Ballymena

A bin has been set on fire and placed against the door of a block of flats in Ballymena.

The incident occurred in the Drumtara area of the town.

Police attended with members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who put out the flaming bin which was placed at a communal door at the rear of the building.

Only one person occupied the flats at the time and was evacuated safely with no injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquires are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 42 of 02/03/23.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”