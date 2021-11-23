Birth Mothers, which represents mother and baby homes victims, urges Stormont to act on panel’s recommendations

A group representing the victims of the mother and baby homes scandal has urged politicians to deliver the recommendations made by the Truth Recovery Panel.

Members of Birth Mothers and Their Children for Justice (BMCFJ) met MLAs at Stormont to stress the need for urgent action now that the panel’s report has been published.

Later this week, the group will give evidence to The Executive Office (TEO) committee, stressing that the recommendations must be delivered in full with the utmost urgency.

The Truth Recovery Panel recommended an integrated investigation which should be led by The Executive Office including an independent panel which works alongside a full statutory inquiry with full powers to compel witnesses and documents.

Adele Johnston of BMCFJ called for immediate action.

“We need to get the independent panel established without any delay and the legislation drafted for our public inquiry,” she said following the meeting.

“We told the MLAs that we need our support services implemented urgently.

“We have suffered a lifetime of trauma, misery and suffering and it has been felt by our families each day. Our people need services in place right now.”

Claire McKeegan, partner at Phoenix Law, said the meeting was worthwhile.

“The representatives recognised the great injustice that these survivors have suffered and listened to their calls for implementing the five recommendations of the panel as quickly as possible,” she said.

Birth Mothers — the largest collective in Northern Ireland of birth mothers and adoptees —— met the UUP’s John Stewart, the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin, the UUP’s Mike Nesbit and Linda Dillon from Sinn Fein.

Some 10,500 women were admitted to Mother and Baby institutions and around 3,000 women to Magdalene Laundries here between 1922 and 1990.