Birthday wishes: Mayor pays a surprise visit to ‘amazing Maisie’ as she turns 103

One of Co Antrim’s oldest residents was given a special card as she celebrated her 103rd birthday yesterday.

Maisie Allison from Ballymoney received the card from the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough to mark the occasion.

Ms Allison, who was born in 1918 in Glasgow, is now a much loved resident at Abbeyfield House in the town, where the staff call her “amazing Maisie”.

She was born the same year World War One ended and was in her 20s during the Second World War.

Mayor Richard Holmes expressed his birthday wishes in a visit ahead of the special day.

“I want to offer my very best wishes to Maisie on this very special occasion as she marks her momentous birthday,” he said.

“Such a wonderfully entertaining lady, it was fantastic to hear about her life, her time spent in the Army and her enjoyment of horse racing, greyhounds and football.

“Her energy and spirit are a terrific inspiration to those around her and I’m not surprised the staff at Abbeyfield call her ‘amazing Maisie’.

“It was an honour for me to be a part of her celebrations and I hope she continues to enjoy a healthy and happy life surrounded by her family and friends.”